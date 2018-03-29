Re-instate Our Suspended Regional Minister - Concerned Youth of Upper West Region

Concerned Youth of Upper West Region (UWR), a Wa-based Pressure Group has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to consider the deprived nature of Ghana's smallest region and re-instate the suspended Minister, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan.

Alhaji Alhassan was suspended by the President in February this year pending an outcome of investigation into an incident that occurred on 31st January 2018 at the premises of the UW Regional Office of National Disaster Management Organisation as well as alleged order by the Minister for the release of the suspects from police custody.

The Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku was directed to act as the Regional Minister pending conclusion of the investigation, but the spokesperson of the Concerned Youth of UWR, Mr Kansuri Dawood Haruna, told the Ghana News Agency on Monday that 'we all know that our constitution does not allow Deputy Minister to act as substantive Minister.'

The amorphous group, also said in a statement to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday that the suspension had taken longer than anticipated and had retarded social, political and economic development in the region.

The statement signed by the Youth spokesperson, Mr Haruna, A Clinician, with several others said there seemed much apprehension and tension mounting due to the sensitive nature of the issue.

'It is obvious the issue is so sensitive and if not well managed, it can sow a seed of disunity in the party and it has the tendency to largely affect the gains we have struggled to achieve over the years as a party,' it said.

The statement described the suspended Regional Minister as a celebrated educationist who was generally loved by all for his devotion to duty and enviable contribution to the success of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the region especially during the 2016 elections.

'We may not know what the President was told, but what we all saw and witnessed was completely different from what was reported by some sections of the media,' it said.

'We are of the belief that if the facts were not skewed and the Presidency was briefed exactly what transpired, the President would have instead commended the Minister for being responsive and acting swiftly to avert a situation that could have triggered chaos and anarchy,' it added.

According to the statement, the suspended Regional Minister neither ordered the police to set the disgruntled youth free nor prevent the police from effecting any arrest as being speculated.

It explained that the Minister only timely intervened in resolving a problem purported to be created by the Regional Organiser of the party who was accused of failing to discharge duties assigned him by the party.

'If anyone was to be blamed and reprimanded for the occurrence, then that should have been the NPP Regional Organiser who is also the Regional NADMO Coordinator for turning his NADMO office into operations room for conducting party activities ….', it said.

It noted that failure to re-instate the suspended Regional Minister may further give credence to the heightened perception of sabotage, conspiracy and plot against the Minister which had already started brewing tension in the region.

According to the youth group if the issue is not properly managed, it may adversely affect the fortunes of NPP, the unity and development of the region.

The Concerned Youth said they were deeply concerned about the brewing tension, hence, their plea with the President to re-instate the suspended Minister.