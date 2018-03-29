Church Should Provide Direction To The Youth - Methodist Bishop

The Right Reverend Christopher Nyarko Andam, Methodist Bishop of Kumasi, has called for the Men's Fellowship of the Church, to lead efforts at providing direction to the youth, to make their lives meaningful to the society.

It should do more to assist them to avoid bad conduct - the path to self-destruction.

This entailed finding innovative ways to make the fellowship attractive to young adults.

Addressing the 33rd annual general meeting of the Kumasi Diocesan Fellowship at Dentin in the Offinso Municipality, he said it should go the extra mile to help everybody to overcome the erroneous impression that the fellowship was for only the 'old men' in the church.

'You should organize more youth-friendly programmes to whip up the interest of young adults in the activities of the association'.

This should be made a top priority since the youth represented the hope and aspirations of the church.

The three-day programme was held under the theme 'Go and make disciples of all nations: sustaining our gains through effective stewardship - the Methodist Men's Fellowship in perspective'.

It provided the platform to review the activities of the association over the past year and to plan the way forward.

Issues that came up for discussion included membership drive, revenue generation, the implementation of socio-economic projects and the welfare of members.

The Rt. Rev Andam reminded it to put the growth of the church above any self-serving agenda.

'You should make sure that everything you do is in line with the vision of the church to ensure uniformity in our activities.'

Mr. Kwasi Agyemang Bediako, the out-going Diocesan Chairman of the Association, announced that it saw a 3.21 per cent growth in membership during the period.

As part of its strategic development plan, the fellowship inaugurated 16 nursery branches, and constituted an advisory councils' to direct their programmes and welfare.

He hailed Dr. Edward Nketia-Asante, former Chairman of the Association, for instituting a quiz competition to aid the youth to deepen their understanding of the Bible.

GNA

By Stephen Asante/Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA