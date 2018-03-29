Ex- President Mahama Must Respect The Rule Of Law--Danquah Institute

I have read a Facebook post by ex-President John Mahama in relation to the despicable, treasonable and nation-breaking comment made by the deputy general secretary of the NDC, Mr. Koku Anyidoho.

Unsurprisingly, the former President decided to condemn the law enforcers, government and endorsed the gross misbehavior exhibited by his deputy general secretary. Obviously, Mr. John Mahama encourages, promotes and endorses impunity and disregards democratic governance and the rule of law.

I expect the former president to, in matters such as this, to engage in politics of conviction and not of convenience; the former is progressive, whilst the latter is retrogressive. He should elevate the bar of politics in this country and promote one that is built on respect for the rule of law.

God bless Ghana!

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko

(Executive Director, Danquah Institute)