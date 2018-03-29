Diabetes, Preventing Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetes, How to Prevent Diabetes Mellitus

Diabetes mellitus occurs when there is inadequate insulin activity in the body, allowing glucose to remain at high levels in the general circulation.

. Persons with diabetes are twice more likely to have heart diseases than non-diabetics

. Diabetes is the leading cause of: Kidney failure, Leg amputations and Adult onset blindness

There are 3 types: Type 1, Type 2 and Gestational diabetes mellitus.

One cannot discuss Diabetes, without mentioning Insulin. Insulin is a hormone, produced by the Beta-cell of the pancreas, that regulates blood sugar levels, through the following mechanisms:

. Insulin helps glucose (the end-product of digested starchy foods) to enter the body's tissues for use as energy. Insulin also helps the liver cells and muscles to store glucose as glycogen. Surplus glucose is sent to fat cells and stored as body fat.

. Insulin is released, in response to rising blood levels of glucose, (usually after meals, as glucose enters the circulation). The release of insulin stops, when blood glucose levels drop low.

Type 1 Diabetes (about 5% of diabetics) occurs when the body's own immune system, attacks and destroy the beta-cells of the pancreas, in error. This occurs in children and young adults.

Type 2 Diabetes (>90% of diabetics) occurs when the available insulin is unable to keep blood glucose at normal physiological levels. It is due to impaired insulin activity on muscles, liver and fat cells, and impaired insulin release.

Gestational Diabetes is the term, used to describe diabetes, that, initially occurs in pregnancy. The diabetes goes away after the pregnancy, but most will develop type2 diabetes within 10 years.

DIAGNOSIS OF DIABETES.

Diabetes is diagnosed by doing simple blood tests.

1). Random Blood Glucose Test.

Most people, with undiagnosed and untreated diabetes, have a random blood glucose level of 200mg/dl or higher.

2.) Fasting Blood Glucose test(FBG).

FBG determination, is the first step in screening for diabetes. FBG is the blood glucose level after 8-12 hour overnight fast.

Those without Diabetes, have FBG 99mg/dl or lower.

Diabetics have FBG 126mg/dl or higher.

Those with FBG between 100-125mg/dl are prediabetics. For such persons we do additional tests.

3.) Glucose tolerance test (GTT)2HR

After an overnight fast, a glucose drink is ingested, and serial measurements of blood glucose are checked at 1 hour, and 2 hours afterwards.

For persons without diabetes, their 2hr blood glucose level is 140mg/dl or lower.

For diabetics, their 2hr blood glucose level is 200md/dl or higher.

A 2hr glucose level between 140-199mg/dl is considered prediabetic.

4.) Hemoglobin A1c test.

Most physicians do A1c along with GTT

Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) is the percentage of blood hemoglobin that has a glucose molecule attached to their protein component. The higher the blood glucose level, the greater is this percentage. HbA1c is not used to screen for diabetes, it is measured 3-4 monthly interval to monitor glucose level. The lifespan of Hemoglobin is about 3 months, and random HbA1c measures the average blood sugar levels over the past 3 months.

A HbA1c level less than 5.7% is normal.

Diabetics have HbA1c 6.5% or greater.

Prediabetics have HbA1c levels between 5.7 and 6.4%

PREDIABETES

The term Prediabetes describes those whose blood glucose are above normal levels, but not yet in the diabetic range.

Those with prediabetes may begin to have the usual complications associated with diabetes.

RISK FACTORS FOR DEVELOPING DIABETES

MODY (Type 2 Diabetes of the youth)

Type 1 diabetes, associated with autoimmune antibodies, occurs mostly, in children. However, some children, do not have the autoantibodies, neither are they obese. They may have the family history of diabetes. Those children usually develop diabetes before age 25 years. Such persons, may have a single gene defect, that impairs pancreatic Beta cell activity.

OTHER RISK FACTORS FOR DEVELOPING DIABETES

One is at risk of developing prediabetes and diabetes if they:

. Are overweight

. Are age 45 or older

. Have a parent, sibling with type 2 diabetes.

. Exercise very little and less than 3 times a week

. Have ever had gestational diabetes.

The above factors have been developed into a point scoring system.

1.) Do you have a brother/sister with diabetes? YES =1point. NO=0

2.) Do you have a parent with diabetes? YES =1point

3.) Are you a woman who has had a baby weighing more than 4.1Kg (9lbs) at birth? YES=1point.

4.) You are physically active less than 3 times in a week? YES =5points.

5.) Are you between 45 and 64 years of age? YES=5points.

6.) Are you 65 years of age or older? YES=5points.

7.) Are you overweight or obese? YES =5points.

A score of 3-8 means a low probability for having prediabetes now. Test for diabetes at 3 yearly intervals.

A score of 9 or greater means a high probability of having prediabetes and you need to be tested for diabetes, annually.

Example: If you are 46 years old, you do not exercise at all, and overweight, your total score is 15 points. This means, there is very high probability that you have prediabetes

KNOW THE NUMBERS: WAIST-TO- HEIGHT RATIO (WHtR)

The WHtR is a very simple way to determine if one has excess abdominal fat and therefore at risk for diabetes, heart diseases and certain cancers.

A waist to height ratio is calculated by dividing waist circumference (measured at the level of the belly button) by height.

. Ratio less than 43%: underweight

. Ratio 43% to 52%: healthy weight

. Ratio 53% to 62%: overweight

. Ratio over 63%: obese

What is Metabolic Syndrome?

This is the coexistence of a group of risk factors that increases a person's probability of developing Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. The factors include:

. FBG greater than 100mg/dl

. Central obesity: waist circumference >40" in men or > 35" in women.

. Elevated blood pressure >130/85

. Hyperlipidemia: fasting triglycerides 150mg/dl or more, HDL-cholesterol <40(men) or <50(women).

Persons with metabolic syndrome need to take Metformin daily, and adopt healthy lifestyles

Metformin may postpone the onset of Type2 Diabetes, for over 3 years, more so if persons with metabolic syndrome, adopt healthy lifestyles and healthy diets.

DIABETES PREVENTION

All persons with Diabetes risk factors, should be screened for diabetes, every year.

The primary prevention of diabetes includes lifestyle modifications and medications(Metformin)

A combination of adequate physical activities, Healthy eating, do help prevent a range of chronic diseases that include Diabetes, Cancers, Heart disease and Stroke.

Smoking and Diabetes (Smoke cessation) (7)

Smokers are 30-40% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than non-smokers. The risk of developing diabetes increases with the number of cigarettes smoked per day. Smoking causes inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, both of which increase the risk for diabetes.

Smokers have higher concentrations of cortisol than non-smokers. Smoking is associated with high risk of belly fat. Belly fat encourages cortisol production. Cortisol raises blood glucose levels

Red Meat and Diabetes (Avoid Red Meat) (1)

Higher intake of red meat and poultry is associated with significantly increased risk of developing diabetes, which is partly due to high content of heme-iron in meat.

A 11year study in Singapore, showed those who consumed meat and poultry a lot, had a 23% and 15% increased risk of diabetes, while the intake of fish/shellfish was not associated with risk of diabetes. The increase in risk associated with red meat/poultry was reduced by substituting them with fish/shell fish (1)

ADEQUATE PHYSICAL ACTIVITY:

Physical activity helps to control weight, build lean muscles, reduce body fat, and promote strong bones, muscles and joint development.

Adults: A minimum of 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise, or

A minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercises or

A mixture of the 2 each week.

Children: A minimum of 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercises daily.

Vigorous-intensity: Jumping Rope, Jogging/Running, playing Soccer/Football/Basketball

Moderate-intensity: Brisk walk 15 minute per mile; playing with children, shoveling snow, working on the farm and backyards.

HEALTHY DIETS TO PREVENT DIABETES

Vegetarian diets (vegan, lacto ovo, ) are associated lower incidence of type 2 diabetes mellitus.(8)

a.) Eat plenty of fruits of all colors.

b.) Eat more and greater variety of vegetables

c.) Eat whole grains like Millet, sorghum, wheat, brown rice, corn/maize

d.) For proteins, choose fish, beans and nuts. Avoid red meat, avoid bacon and other processed foods.

DOES CASSAVA CONSUMPTION CAUSE DIABETES? (2)

Some Ghanaians have always believed, that cassava causes diabetes, and should be avoided. Here are some facts:

Glycemic Index(GI): Compares how much the same amount of carbohydrates, in various foods, raise blood glucose levels. GI does not tell, the total amount of carbohydrates per food serving or diet.

Glycemic Load: The sum of GI and Carbohydrates per serving (grams) divided by 100.

GL & GI Values of Selected Foods (2) (3)

FOOD GI(Glucose=100). Serving size. Carbohydrates per serving(g). GL per serving.

Boiled White rice 66 1cup 53 35

Boiled Cassava 46 100g 27 12

Roasted Cassava 56 100g 27 15

Boiled Plantain(green)40 100g 34 12

Boiled Brown Rice 50 1cup 42 20

Bitter type of cassava (which Ghanaians don't eat) contains hydrogen cyanide that may could cause or worsen diabetes. The cyanide levels are decreased by soaking and other processing techniques. (4)

The glycemic index and glycemic load of boiled(non-bitter) cassava compares favorably with boiled "green" plantain, and they are far better than boiled white rice.

COCOA CONSUMPTION AND DIABETES (Raw cocoa consumption helps.) (4), (5)

Polyphenols in raw cocoa may increase pancreatic beta-cells regeneration and stimulate insulin secretion. Cocoa has hypoglycemic effect and improve glucose tolerance (4)

Cocoa flavanols act by:

. regulating carbohydrate absorption in gut

. Protecting Beta-pancreatic cell function and enhance insulin secretion.

. Improving insulin sensitivity in peripheral tissues such as liver, skeletal muscles and adipose tissues, through the regulation of glucose transporters and the main proteins of the insulin signaling pathway. (5)

SUMMARY, DIABETES PREVENTION

. A combination of Healthy dietary choices and Exercising for a minimum of 150 minutes weekly delay diabetes onset.

. Smoking cessation helps prevent diabetes among smokers.

Taking Metformin daily, in those with prediabetes, and metabolic syndrome, delay type 2 diabetes by over 3 years.

Question: Does consuming foods with high Glycemic index (Table sugar, Soda, White rice) cause diabetes?

Answer: No. Diabetes is not caused by eating too much sugar. However, regular and excessive consumption of these sugary foods, could make you overweight,with time. The sugary foods, temporary elevate the blood glucose when consumed, causing a proportionate release of insulin. All excess sugar is stored as glycogen. The surplus, is stored as fat. Excess fat in the body leads to obesity and insulin resistance and eventual Type 2 diabetes

Question: Does consuming non-bitter Cassava cause diabetes?

Answer: No. As part of normal balanced diet, cassava consumption does not increase the risk for diabetes. (6)

Question: Does red meat consumption increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes?

Answer: Yes, red meat consumption and even poultry consumption do increase the risk for diabetes by 23% and 15% respectively. (1)

