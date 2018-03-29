Rawlings Executed Acheampong By Firing Squad!

Let’s get one thing clear here: The Deputy General-Secretary of Ghana’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was not merely offering an instructive or constructive history lesson, when he cited the historical fact of the forcible overthrow of the democratically elected Prime Minister Kofi Abrefa Busia-led Progress Party (PP) on January 13, 1972. Rather, Mr. Koku Anyidoho was publicly demonstrating, beyond any proverbial shadow of doubt, that he implacably despised the person of President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo. He could have wisely and constructively registered his utter displeasure without specifically presuming to invoke the hallowed name of the late distinguished and erudite Oxbridge-educated Justice Edward Akufo-Addo, the father of our current President, Nana Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo, in abject disrepute. The elder Mr. Akufo-Addo, of course, was Ghana’s Ceremonial President at the time.

The mordant castigator or rabid defamer also conveniently failed to add that, in fact, a cabal of Anlo-Ewe Trokosi Nationalists had rudely snatched Gen. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, then under house-arrest and stripped of all his military titles and honors, from his home and home-village of Asante-Trabuom and summarily executed this thoroughly disgraced former Head-of-State and totally harmless man by firing squad. He may either be genuinely ignorant of this or he may have mischievously and conveniently ignored the fact that, in reality, the January 13, 1972 coup d’état was actually staged by a cabal of disgruntled Anlo-Ewe soldiers led by Cols. Anthony Selormey, Kwame B. Agbo and Nkegbe. There may have been others. By 1975, or thereabouts, nearly all the Anlo-Ewe coup leaders had reportedly resigned. There is evidence that the execution of Gen. Acheampong might have had at least something partially to do with the latter coup mastermind’s parting of ways, or vice-versa, with the slain man. It was clearly therefore a deliberate thumbing of his nose at the dignity and integrity of Akans of Asante ethnicity when Mr. Anyidoho recklessly and irreverently invoked the name of Gen. Acheampong as a warning signal to President Akufo-Addo. Or even as some students of Ghanaian politics have plausibly observed, it could also be that Mr. Anyidoho intended to play one group of Akans against another.

That the man who so callously and savagely engineered the summary execution of Gen. Acheampong, Flt.-Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, has publicly exonerated and vindicated the slain former Head-of-State by categorically stating that “Mr.” Acheampong was several multiple times far less corrupt than National Democratic Congress’ leaders like President John Evans Atta-Mills and, in particular, John Dramani Mahama, does not seem to have mattered to Mr. Anyidoho whose father is a retired General of the Ghana Armed Forces, if memory serves yours truly accurately, and may very well have played an active role in both the overthrow and the public execution of Gen. Acheampong. Indeed, in recent years, Mr. Anyidoho had smugly and cavalierly assumed the persona of his father by thumping his chest and bragging about how the Ghana Armed Forces, through the great instrumentality of people like this butterball himself, had acted to significantly “De-Akanize” the Ghana Armed Forces.

We need to also promptly underscore the fact that Mr. Anyidoho merely attempted to use the recently ratified Enhanced Military and Security Cooperation Agreement (EMSCA) between Ghana and the United States as a ruse to prosecute his ungodly and premeditated objective of toppling the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). One only needs to glean the media fare, especially the archives of the electronic media, to realize the extent of Mr. Anyidoho’s palpably implacable animosity for Nana Akufo-Addo, in particular, but the leaders of the unabashedly pro-Western democratic cultural values of the New Patriotic Party, in general. This is a man who once publicly stated that President John Agyekum-Kufuor was so facially unsightly that the two-term democratically elected “Gentle Giant” gave him nightmares and also made him want to throw up, anytime that Mr. Anyidoho was confronted with the image of President Kufuor on the boobtube, as it were.

We must also significantly point out that Mr. Anyidoho made the foregoing patently hateful comment in his official capacity as Director of Communications for President John Evans Atta-Mills, late, who roundly condemned the same and forced Mr. Anyidoho to publicly apologize for such “un-Ghanaian” hateful and abjectly disrespectful language. We must also point out that the EMSCA pact with the United States was originally and secretly initialed by the very National Democratic Congress’ political party of which Mr. Anyidoho is a Deputy General-Secretary. That was as far back as 2015, under the signature of Ms. Hanna Tetteh and then-President Mahama himself. Ms. Tetteh was Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister at the time (you would have thought that the EMSCA pact would have been signed for Ghana by the extant Defense Minister). This is what makes Mr. Anyidoho’s tirade even more vacuous and legally inexcusable.

