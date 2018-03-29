Mahama Attempted To Bail Koku Anyidoho

Ex-president John Mahama was with the Police CID yestersay in a desperate effort to have the detained Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho released from custody.

Mr. Anyidoho is facing charges of treason for daring to threaten the government with a “civilian revolt” that will lead to the overthrow of the Akufo-Addo government.

“On January 13, 1972, a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. There’ll be a civil revolt,” Mr Anyidoho said in an interview on an Accra radio station, Happy Fm.

He was arrested Tuesday afternoon, spent the night outside his home and in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations as officers begin investigations into the revolt allegations.

It is likely he may spend another night at the BNI if the mediation between the ex-president John Mahama and officers at the police CID does not yield fruits.

Joy News’ Parker Wilson reported the ex-president left the police headquarters in the company of the police CID boss.

It is likely they may be heading to the BNI HQ where Koku Anyidoho has been detained over the last 24 hours.

According to Parker Wilson, the Second Deputy Speaker, and NDC presidential faithful Alban Bagbin was also at the Police CID to negotiate the release of the suspect.

He left shortly before the ex-president came.

Meanwhile, the Police maintain it will follow due process in the investigation and prosecution of the NDC Deputy General Secretary.

In a statement issued and signed by ASP David Eklu, Director General, Public Affairs, the police urged the public to remain calm as they investigate the matter.

Edudzie Tamakloe, a member of the legal team of the detained Deputy General Secretary said Koku Anyidoho is still at the BNI.

“He is in good spirit,” he said adding, they hope the police CID boss will exercise her discretion to release him.

Edudzie Tamakloe is convinced however that the words spoken by Koku Anyidoho have no remote connection with the offence they want to charge him with.

He is praying the NDC Deputy General Secretary will be released pending trial.