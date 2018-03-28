Police Given Clearance To Snoop On Koku's Phones

The Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID) has secured a warrant to search the seized phones of the arrested Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress Koku Anyidoho.

The search is part of attempts by the security personnel to investigate threats of a coup by the NDC official.

His house was subjected to similar search yesterday, shortly after he was arrested in a dramatic fashion at the International Press Centre.

He spent the night in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations with the charge of treason hanging around his neck.

If found guilty, Koku Anyidoho faces death.

The NDC man in an interview with an Accra based Happy FM stated, the president, like his father, could be overthrown.

“On January 13, 1972, a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. There’ll be a civil revolt,” Mr Anyidoho said.

The government has condemned the comment and described it as treasonous.

The opposition party has on one hand dissociated itself from the comment but on another hand rallied its supporters to demonstrate at the Police CID in support of Koku Anyidoho who was arrested Tuesday.

The police after charging him, have since taken steps to investigate the threat - one of which is to search to the phones, messages of the embattled Deputy General Secretary.