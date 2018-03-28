15th Anniversary Celebrations Of BCI Launched

Business College International (BCI), a Tamale-based senior high school (SHS), has launched its 15th anniversary to celebrate its contribution to the provision of quality education in the country.

BCI, which was established in 2003, runs SHS programmes alongside Advanced Business Certificate Examinations, and it has so far trained and graduated 8,000 SHS students and 1,500 diploma students.

Mr Bilal Taimako Shamsudeen, Head of Operations of BCI, during the launch of the anniversary in Tamale, said the School would continue to provide quality education to produce productive graduates to serve their communities.

Mr Taimako Shamsudeen pledged BCI's commitment 'To be a professional educational institution that adds value to people as well as being the number one locally owned private institution that offers quality education in the northern part of the country'.

He assures of 'continuing the process to elevate the School to a state that evokes more pride and admiration, a state whose key characteristics will be to produce excellent servant leaders'.

He said Management of BCI was working to open another campus of the School as well as establish a basic school in a bid to expand its operations.

The BCI has introduced scholarship schemes including the Taimako Educational Support Programme, where it awards scholarships to 15 girls each year to study Agricultural Science.

The BCI has introduced what it terms BCI Stars Concept where it helps to nurture and develop the talents of students especially in the field of music by giving them opportunity to put their talents to practice as well as connect them to industry players for coaching.

Alhaji Mohammed Haroun, Northern Regional Director of Education, commended BCI for complementing efforts of government to provide quality education for all.

Alhaji Haroun also commended BCI for introducing the Stars Concept, urging the School to work to develop the talents of interested students to make it in the music industry.

As part of the launch, Management of BCI presented awards to past and present students, who distinguished themselves, as well as some staff members and partners for their contribution and support to the School.

During the launch of the anniversary, BCI Stars took to the stage and performed various songs to display their talents, whiles entertaining guests.

The anniversary will be climaxed in October, this year.