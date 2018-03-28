Party Organization Is A Serious Matter; It Requires Capable Hands

One of the aspirants vying for the position of the Upper East Regional Organizer, Charles Taleog Ndanbon, believes the New Patriotic Party can win more seats in the region come 2020 and get more people to accept the Party, once there is a vibrant Organizer.

According to him, but for some internal wrangling and mistakes, the Party would have won more seats than the current three seats.

“Members of the Party have to love the Party, once people love, they will do everything to support the growth of the Party. What we need is love for the Party and not only our personal interests. I am willing to work hard to get people to love the Party and propagate the good works of the government.”

Charles Taleog Ndanbon has been a Polling Station Chairman, two times Constituency Organizer for the Nabdam Constituency and the Financial Secretary for the same Constituency.

The Regional Organizer aspirant who spoke with the Daily Guide during one of his campaign rounds, promised that, under his watch, whatever is meant for the grassroots and lower Party structures, will get to them to enable them work.

He wants to bring everyone on board, all party people who have given up, as well as Party Elders who have also decided to sit on the fence due to non involvement.

“An Organizer is a field worker and I will take advantage of my wide grassroots support base to ensure that, we identify all cracks in the Party and find lasting solution to the differences that caused the Party to lose seats that could have easily been won. When you ask, they will say there is no problem, but I know that people are not happy and even after this election, some people will not be happy.”

He however called on other aspirants to ensure that, they also propagate their messages without personal attacks, saying, “… if you expose my weakness and I do same now, when 2020 comes our opponents will take advantage of that; by that time you will wish you had not said the bad things you said, but will be too late”.

According to Charles Taleog Ndanbon, his intention to contest is born out of a strong feeling that, the Party needs an Organizer who can take quick financial decisions even before the National Executive intervene.

“There are times you need to move or do something immediately so as to save a situation or influence a decision, if you are not capable or innovative, then you will have to wait to National Executives come in. By that time the situation might have changed. Some of these situations affected our chances in many areas in the Upper East Region in 2016.”

According to him, but for his experience in organization and mobilization of people for development, his Company wouldn’t have been able to engage 500 youth in a gainful and lawful employment.