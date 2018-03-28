Koku Anyidoho Loses The Plot And Gets Arrested For His Stupid Machismo Public Expressions And Incitation

Koku Anyidoho, the Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who is also an online news columnist going by the monikers Margaret Jackson and Nana Akua Tweneboa Kodua, has suffered the immediate consequence of his thoughtless machismo posturing. Like a domineering male chimpanzee protecting its territory by puffing out its chest and tapping it with both hands to warn others of how strong he is and his readiness to fight off any male rival that dare enter his territory, he declared his intentions to overthrow the NPP government at a press conference.

He said, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be overthrown from power same as Dr K. A. Busia, the Prime Minister of Progress Party (PP) government of which his late father Mr Edward Akufo-Addo was the Ceremonial President. The PP government was booted out of office through a coup d’état staged by the late-executed Head of State General (then Colonel) Ignatius Kutu Acheampong of the Supreme Military Council (SMC) government on 13 January 1972.

Toady Koku Anyidoho’s main argument, although amid many of his secret intents, was his unflinching opposition to the agreement between Ghana and the United States of America to have an America military base sited in Ghana. Instead of persuasively explaining to Ghanaians why he feels it is against the interest of Ghana to have such a foreign base built on our soil, he rather threateningly vouched that surely, His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be overthrown same as his dad was in 1972 in a coup d’état but this time, through a civil revolt which he and his NDC supports will start on Wednesday, 28 March 2018.

The resultant populist escapade by Koku Anyidoho during the press conference must serve as a dire warning to all those NDC and other politicians that have short-changed mother Ghana but are seeking easy way out to freedom via civil revolt. Although many Ghanaians are peeved because of the insecurities, joblessness and the hesitation to hold the corrupt politicians of the former government to account, Koku Anyidoho should not hide behind the supposedly American base issue to move the youth to usurp power for the NDC to let the corrupt ones among them off the hook.

The NPP government must grow up. They should know the intentions of the NDC hence must have strategies in place to deal drastically with their evil machinations.

I have been warning the President and the NPP about the possibility of the youth rising up one day to seize power to punish all the corrupt politicians. However, I have not been inciting the youth to go behind any political party to cause mayhem in the nation. My prediction is what I see as coming should the President fail in his task to deal with the inherent corruption within our political system, ongoing horrendous insecurities, reduce the joblessness and have effective strategies in place to convincingly communicate the government’s achievements and problems to Ghanaians in most honest way.

Everyone by law has the right to protest against whatever bothers them but to use your protest to incite military or civil coup is the height of treasonable crime a rival party in opposition can cause.

President Akufo-Addo came to meet no money. However, he has been trying his hardest to honour his promises to Ghanaians in stages yet, the devilish NDC are pushing him to deliver all his campaign promises within a year or two or else, he should be seen as a failure only good for overthrow.

I want Koku Anyidoho and his corrupt colleague politicians using civil revolt to escape punishment and the retrieval of the money they have so misappropriated to understand that regardless of their malicious plots, the law will still deal with them. I would have recommended for his punishment being compelled to chew an “olonka” full of raw hot pepper without water as done to a thief arrested in the Ivory Coast as surfaced on WhatsApp.

My only advice to the President and NPP is to wake up with your eyes wide opened. Explain the financial state of the nation to the public; beg them to bear with you while your Ministers and government appointees remain transparent, honest, and respectful and dedicated to their work. Anything short of this will infuriate the youth to execute Koku Anyidoho’s malevolent wish.

I am falling asleep so I have to call it a day. Good night from the proud son of Kumawu and Juaben-Asiampa. Should NPP and the President heed my numerous advice and suggestions to them, it shall be well with them. NPP politicians are to steer clear of the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute. Any attempt by them to twist the truth will bring about the manifestation of God’s revelation of Wednesday, 31 January 2018 of which I have taken the first step by conveying the revelation to one of the persons concerned.

I stand for the truth. I am ever ready to defend the truth and the poor and needy that are often molested, scorned and denied their human rights because of their low status in society.

Punish Koku Anyidoho, that obese misfit elected the Deputy General of the NDC party that is full of crooks and embezzlers of public funds and assets. Shame on them.

He who wills can freely drink from my overflowing fountain of wisdom. The advice, strategies and whatnot, that some consultants charge for, I give them free for the sake of Ghanaians extricating themselves from intimidation, poverty and institutional corruption, the banes of our economic progress and development as rational beings.

Rockson Adofo