Who Cares Whom Asiedu-Nketia Trusts At CID Headquarters?

Somebody should reach out, gently pat him on the shoulder and tell Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia that if he and his thuggish associates at the Kokomlemle headquarters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) do not trust Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) MaameTiwaa Addo-Danquah, Head of the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), then they had better make sure that they conduct themselves with respect and decency for the laws of our country and not willfully, criminally and misguidedly throw themselves into the hands of our law-enforcement agents, because they will not be spared (See “Koku’s Arrest: We Don’t Trust CID Boss – Asiedu-Nketia” GhanaCrusader.com / Ghanaweb.com 3/27/18). Simply because the notorious scofflaw leaders of the main opposition National Democratic Congress claim that they do not trust the Head of the CID, does not meanthat when they recklessly fall afoul of the law, they would be easily let off the hook.

The fact of the matter is that whether they believe that DCOP Addo-Danquah has credibility or not, is not up to the NDC apparatchiks to decide. Rather, the choice of who becomes Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service (IGP) or assumes any of the topmost positions in the GPS is constitutionally invested in the President of our Republic and any other officials that s/he so decides. I was amused in no small measure to hear NDC stalwart Prof. Joshua Alabi, of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) infamy, castigate the Akufo-Addo government for appointing the heads of our law-enforcement agencies on the basis of political ideology and orientation, instead of sheer merit and from among the ranks of the GPS itself. Well, I have news for Prof. Alabi. And it is simply that when former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings, John Evans Atta-Mills and John Dramani Mahama held the reins of governance on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, absolutely nobody dictated the terms of who best qualified to be named either Inspector-General of Police or any of the other top positions in the Service.

It is therefore all too logical and natural that President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo be afforded the same discretionary decision-making privileges. Predictably, as of this writing, we were being informed by the media that Mr. Koku Anyidoho, the Deputy General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, had been arrested and was in the grips of the CID, having also been charged with incitement to violence and hatred against the Akufo-Addo government. Now that means “sedition,” the criminal attempt to foment trouble with the main objective of having our democratically elected government overthrown by the illegal application of force. The accused, we were told, had also been denied bail. The latter decision ought to inform the general public that Mr. Anyidoho may very well be engaged in activities that are aimed at destabilizing our hard-fought and won peaceful and sedate democratic process.

Whatever the outcome of the Anyidoho arrest and indictment, what needs to be clear is that wickedly determined saboteurs and pathological scofflaws, both with the New Patriotic Party itself and the main opposition National Democratic Congress, will not be allowed to upend the peaceful prosperity of the “Ghenian” people. It ought to have been clear to the “Robber-Baron Revolutionaries” of the National Democratic Congress, and their allies on the left side of the political opposition, that the security and stability of Ghana is the first and foremost priority agenda of the Akufo-Addo government. In the final analysis, how Mr. Anyidoho fares in court will be dependent on the very nature and quality of the forensic evidence garnered by our law-enforcement agents and, of course, the quality and competency of the defense mounted by the attorneys of the criminal defendant, and not the question of whether Mr. Asiedu-Nketia thinks and/or believes that any top-hierarchy police officer meets the dubious test of credibility established by the key operatives of the National Democratic Congress.

