Mponuamanhene Embarks On New Developmental Projects

The Chief of Mponuaman, Nana Dr. Boakye Darkwa lll, who is a lecture at the University of Ghana and a Synthetic Organic Chemist, said he will do everything within his power to bring development to the people of Mponuaman.

He underscored the urgent need to create Mponuaman common fund, which would aid them to support the youth to make a meaningful living, rather than to indulge in Galamsey activities.

According to Nana Darkwa lll, Mponuaman has since been left behind as far as development is concerned, after the demise of Nana Yaw Darkwa, in the early 19th century.

He added that they are in this situation all in the name of misunderstanding and hatred among families because of greed, backbiting, and the likes.

The Chief noted that, as a true son of the soil and a product of the Presbyterian school at Pankese, he would certainly help turn things around by ensuring that, Mponuaman gets all the necessary developments that they've been deprived of.

“The good roads, police station, schools, clinics, pipe borne water and all the necessary social amenities one can talk of,” he stated.

Nana Darkwa lll, further appealed to Dr. Oppong Dwapanin and the authorities of the Cocoa Research Station in the area, to consider employing most of the youth in order to reduce the unemployment rate in Mponuaman.

He said even if not for anything, for their immense contribution to the cocoa production sector of the country.

This, Nana said, would help curb the spat of rapid Galamsey activities which in turn destroys their farm lands and water bodies.

Nana Dr. Boakye Darkwa lll, was speaking at his coronation after a year of his installation by the Kingmakers as the Chief of Mponuaman, which comprises the land between Kwahuman and Akyem Kotoku includes Pankese, Akuasi, Bramkurom, Nwiso, Noyem, Nyafoman, Oworomira, Kyenkyenku, Amoah, Amoana praso, Beposo, Afukruwa, Sakapia, Koretei, Odontuasi, Kadewaso, Asasifufruom, Tiewia, Gyadeso, Wiafikrom, Tenkyemso among others.

Following his appeal to create the Mponuaman Common Fund, the good people of the land made donations to the tune of over Gh¢1,800.00 at the coronation, whereas, Gh¢1,000.00 was raised from their thanks giving service at Church, as seed money into the fund.

He lauded the people for their massive support and contributions geared towards a new beginning of Mponuaman, and however, called on government to also come to their aid.

At the occasion were Mr. Alex Opong Preprah, the chief executive officer of Obaa Golden Plaza, Acting Queenmother of Pankese, Nanahenaa Asare Dankwah lll, Manponghene Nana Agyekum, Nana Dwamena Akenteng, Akyem Oda Nkwantahene, and many others who threw their unflinching support behind Nana Boakye and the people of Mponuaman.