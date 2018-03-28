24 new ultra-modern hospitals to be constructed

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, has announced plans by government to construct 24 new ultra-modern District Hospitals across the country within the next three years as part government’s medium-term plans to increase access to health care services by the citizenry.

To this end, funds are being sourced for the construction of these projects which would also be furnished with the state-of-the-art equipment to provide people with efficient health care services.

The Minister disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of Atebubu, Nana Owusu Akyeaw Brempong at Atebubu as part of his working visit to some districts in the Brong Ahafo Region to learn at first hand some challenges militating against effective health care delivery and also boost the morale of health workers to give off their best.

According to the Health Minister, Atebubu is among the areas where one of the new hospitals would be constructed and advised health workers at the Atebubu hospital who are considering leaving the hospital for other health facilities because of the current poor state of the hospital to rescind their decision.

The Minister also visited the St. Mathias Catholic Hospital at Yeji in the Pru East District and other health facilities in the Pru West District, Nkoranza South District, Sunyani and Duayaw Nkwanta, among others.

He also interacted with staff of the various health facilities he visited during which he assured them of the government’s resolve to continue to promote their welfare to enable them give of their best.

He also touched on measures being taken by the NPP government to clear the rest of arrears owed service providers by the National Health Insurance Scheme as at the end of 2016.

Mr. Agyeman Manu assured them of his preparedness to welcome and deal with the various concerns that might be coming up from time to time and asked the health workers to feel free to contact his office for any assistance.

“I’ll be coming closer to you, I’ll also entertain a lot of suggestions so we can all improve the health of the country”, the Minister said at one of his interactions with health workers in Sunyani. ([email protected])