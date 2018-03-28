60 Shortlisted For McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge Finals

Organisers of the McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge (MEC) has shortlisted 60 youth as finalists for this year's competition.

MEC is seeking to reward young entrepreneurs with up to $100,000 in funding and mentoring support to revolutionarise their business ideas.

A total of 5,456 applications were received since the challenge opened in January this year.

After a thorough screening, the list of over 5,000 applicants was cut down to 600 young people who were given the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a jury made up of entrepreneurs, academics, economists and other professionals.

The evaluators spent a lot of time analyzing the plans and capabilities of applicants and gave them the opportunity to defend their ideas.

The applications also went through a rigorous Q & A session on what they want to achieve with their ideas.

After this session, the numbers of applicants have been narrowed to 60 finalists for the McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge.

The finalists include 12 entrepreneurs in the area of agribusiness, 11 in the area of sanitation and environment, 20 in the area of business/commerce and 17 in the area of innovation and technology.

The Jury

The finalists will move into the McDan Entrepreneurship House to participate in a 13-week reality TV show to compete for the ultimate prize which will begin in the middle of April 2018.

The reality TV show will be aired on selected TV stations across the country over a 13-week period.

This will make it possible for members of the public to participate and learn some entrepreneurial skills for their own use.