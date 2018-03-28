Hosting World Freedom Day, Good Credentials For Ghana's Democracy - Gov't

Information Minister Mustapha Hamid has lauded Ghanaian media for its great work done which landed the country in the 26th rank in the 2017 World Press Freedom Index.

Speaking at the media launch of the 2018 World Press Freedom Day, he urged Ghanaians to be proud about the opportunity given the country to host this year’s edition.

According to him, that serves as a boost to the nation's credentials as a country that holds its press freedom in high esteem.

He explained that despite whatever shortcomings, the country had chalked a great feat with regards to democracy and press freedom.

Hamid noted that the country currently had over 350 radio stations, 45 newspapers and 16 television stations across the country: a trait very rare in our part of the continent.

Mr Hamid explained that the country had come a long way with democracy and press freedom through the hard work of the media fraternity in the country and the country as a whole.

He expressed his excitement at the decision by UNESCO to grant Ghana the hosting rights for this year’s event.

"We are very excited that UNESCO offered us a small country with a population of less than 30 million to host the WPFD, despite the fact that there were bigger nations who also wanted the right,” he said.

Hamid assured journalists of governments’ commitment to ensuring that members of the fraternity practised in an environment free of any threats in their line of work.

He also assured the fraternity of governments’ commitment to passing the Right to Information bill before the year ends.

“Fortunately for us, we have a president who is known as a human rights lawyer, we can be assured that no journalist will face threats of arrest, tension or intimidation for expressing their views,” he said.

He encouraged journalists to support and take part in the celebration to champion the cause for Press Freedom around the world.

Mustapha Hamid and Teso Del Santos

Country Representative of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and co-chairman of the steering committee for WPFD 2018, Teso Del Santos, noted that his outfit is excited to partner the ministry to deliver on the global celebration here in Ghana.

He further stated that UNESCO seeks to train journalism students in the art of news coverage as part of.

He was hopeful that the celebration will give students the best opportunity to try their hands at reporting international events.

World Press Freedom Day was adopted from the Windhoek Declaration in 1983 to promote independent and pluralistic press around the world.

This year’s celebration slated for May 3 and 4 is themed “Keeping Power in Check; Media, Justice and the Rule of Law”.

The celebration will feature academic conferences which will discuss Right to Information, Role of Judiciary in Protecting Journalist, Covering Elections and Electoral Campaigns, Policy Labs and the UNESCO Guillermo Cann World Press Freedom Awards Ceremony to honour journalists who have exhibited dedication to the cause Press Freedom around the world.