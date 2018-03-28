Who Will save South Sudan?

The unfortunate blinds heard about the disaster in this nation, the unfortunate deaf also, saw the mess in this nation. Yet, we continue to say ' Oyeee' on the government side and Viva' on the Rebel side. The notions are good in pronunciation and in words, though the two remain shaky to loss their intended taste. Saying these words should strongly reflect the objectives more than the objections.

Oyee was seen by the Viva to have done her part in bringing the long awaited peace. So , the Viva thought it was right time for Oyee to retire and subsequently play an advisory role. However, the Oyee had a different dreams, the dreams of centuries to nurture while in power. Viva however , thought that the sun was already to the West and made herself heard at all cost. And so, came in the chaos!

As concerned citizens, who will save the nation from tyranny, tribalism, deadly short-cuts, nepotism, raping, raiding, and corruption?

We have suffered enough to suffer again. We have gained nothing in supporting and importing hatred. It's time we look for who will help south Sudan! We have been fooled enough to fool ourselves into excepting that our politicians can deliver on their promises.

Although the international community and the so called good friends of South Sudan have exerted thier efforts to salvage the Nation, the commitment from the warring parties remains below standards. Never to undermined the delibrate intentions among the mediaters also hinders the realization of peace.

Saving South Sudan will only come through patriotic compromise by the two warring parties, if any. Giving up their personal aspirations over the suffering of the citizens should initially guide the negotiating minds during the Addis Ababa peace negotiations. The people of South Sudan have suffered enough to suffer again!!

The writer can be reached at [email protected]

By: Benjamin Guarken Chiman

Khartoum, Sudan