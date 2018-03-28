Abease Chiefs, People Boycott Inauguration Of District

Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III, paramount chief of Prang Traditional Area, has stated that Prang and Abease Traditional Areas have lived together as brothers and sisters and have been doing things in common from time immemorial.

He disclosed these at the inauguration of the newly created Pru West District out of Pru District at Prang in the Brong-Ahafo Region. Nana Nyarko III expressed shock at the absence of the Abease chiefs and their subjects at the function. He charged them to come into terms with reality and help the new district to develop the whole area.

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that the chiefs and people of Abease boycotted the inauguration ceremony because of dispute over the siting of the district capital.

“I want to appeal to my brother, the Abease chief, Obrempong KruTakyi II, and his people to join us to fight for the common good of our people instead of creating any division among us which will not augur well for anyone,” Nana Kwadwo Nyarko said.

According to him, he as the paramount chief of Prang would not sit down for Abease to be denied any development that would come to the district because Abease and Prang have everything in common. He said when the time comes for Abease to get her own district, he and his people will never hesitate to join them to pursue that cause.

The district chief executive (DCE) for the area, Stephen Jalulah, said what the chiefs must do is to ensure that development projects are embarked upon in the two traditional areas and hoped that with the creation of the Pru West District, the areas would be developed.

Mr. Stephen Jalulah appealed to Obrempong Kru Takyi II to rescind his decision and be part of the administration of the new district, adding that with time they would also get what they want.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a listening leader and that it is his vision to bring development to the doorsteps of the people and so Abease would by all means be developed.

It will be recalled that DAILY GUIDE reported a massive demonstration by the chiefs and people of Abease over the siting of the new district capital at Prang. They threatened not to have anything to do with the new district since Abease is more qualified to be the district capital than Prang.

FROM Eric Bawah, Prang