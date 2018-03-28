Tema: 96,000 ECG Customers Steal Energy

The Tema Regional Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has apprehended a total of 96,650 customers who have allegedly undertaken illegal connections.

The offenders, comprising both residential and commercial customers, were said to have stolen over 8,702,548 kilowatts units, which translate into GH¢9,680, 063.18.

The electricity distribution company managed to recover an amount of GH¢6, 470,169.55 from the defaulters.

Ninety seven customers who refused to comply with ECG after their arrest have been prosecuted.

Zita Tsey Gyamfi, Revenue Protection Manager, who disclosed this during a media engagement, noted that the offenders were caught during a special exercise dubbed, 'Revenue Protection Programme' initiated by the company, which involved routine visits to the premises of customers.

ECG officials inspected the integrity of the wiring and meters in order to detect infractions on the networks.

She said that the offending customers were located in five out of the seven districts under the Tema Region.

The power theft was perpetrated by customers at Nungua, Afienya, Tema North, Tema South and Prampram.

She said a payment plan had been put in place to recover all the monies owed the company by the customers, adding that affected customers who fail to comply would eventually be prosecuted and denied access to electricity.

Mrs. Tsey Gyamfi said ECG was taking steps to arrest and prosecute offenders at the remaining two districts, namely Ada and Krobo.

On his part, Daniel Mensah Asare, Afienya District Manager, said his outfit was embarking on massive expansion project in 23 communities in the Kpone-Katamansu like Peace Land, Gbetsile, Katamansu and Appolonia.

“We are putting measures in place to complete such projects within a shortest possible time to meet our core mandate to Ghanaians.”

Ing. Joshua Mensah Forson, Tema Regional Manager of ECG, pointed out that ECG would continue to clamp down on the activities who illegally connect to the national grid.

Under the Revenue Protection Programme, faulty meters would be replaced to ensure that customers pay the full cost of the power they consume.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema