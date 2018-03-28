50 Suspects In Ahwiaa Clash Granted Bail

A Kumasi circuit court has granted bail to all the 50 suspects standing trial for allegedly taking part in the bloody communal clash at Ahwiaa, a community in the Kwabre East municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The clash, which occurred on March 19, 2018, saw two rival youth groups resort to stone pelting and use of machetes over a matter linked to a girlfriend.

The incident led to the death of one Musah Kabore, whiles three others, including a female teacher, sustained various degrees of injury.

Residents said that tension had been building up between the two groups since a similar incident last month saw properties as well as vehicles destroyed.

Ten of the accused persons – Berikayatu Ibrahim, 16; Mustapher Iddrisu, 17; Abdul Razak Nasiru, 18; Abdul Razak Sulemana, 17; Akwasi Amoako, 62; Yaw Acheampong 61; Gabriel Akwasi Dwumor, 78; Mohammed Khalid, 17; Kofi Ntiamoah 65 and Faisal Nutatil, 20 – were earlier released on bail by the court.

At yesterday's sitting, the judge, John Ekow Mensah, admitted the 40 other suspects to bail in the sum of GHȼ10,000 and two sureties each after their counsel, Solomon Oppong Twumasi, had filed and moved the bail application.

The judge, who changed the bail conditions of the first 10 grantors to the conditions of the latest grantors, said all the accused persons must report daily at the police CID office thenceforth.

They are expected back in court on April 18, 2018 for the trial to continue.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi