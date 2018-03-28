Exciting Things To Do This Easter

Easter is here again and it is going to be a long holiday. In Lagos, the roads will hopefully be free and obviously, the centre of excellence has something for everyone.

Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, rolls out some of the exciting things you can do this Easter holidays.

Visit the beach

There are so many beaches in Lagos and it is a perfect destination for fun-seeking individuals. There are horses to ride and spaces for a romantic getaway. You can ride a horse for as low as N500 or N1,000.

Road trip with friends

You can take a road trip with your friends. No matter what is on your itinerary, the right preparation will ensure that you do not ruin your getaway.

Visit a spa

Get a couple of friends and head for a day of pampering at the spa. There are so many spas in Lagos that you will be spoilt for choice. Soak yourself in a hot bath and massages.

Watch a stage play or attend a concert

There are so many stage plays and concerts that will be held this Easter in Lagos. Some of the events for this Easter include GidiFest on March 30th and AY Live on Sunday, April Ist. As for stage play, you can visit Terra Kulture or Muson Centre.

Go to a resort

You can spend the Easter holidays at a resort with your significant other or family. Some popular resorts in Lagos include Inagbe Resort; La Campagne Tropicana; and Epe Resort, among others.