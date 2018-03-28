modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | General News

Protest Against US-Ghana Military Deal Underway (Photos)

MyJoyOnline
Protest Against US-Ghana Military Deal Underway (Photos)

A street march against the controversial Defence Cooperation Agreement between Ghana and the United States of America is underway in Accra.

The demonstration is being organized by a group calling itself Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF). They have criticized the government for accepting the deal despite strong resistance from the public.

The 2018 defence cooperation agreement, which was ratified by a Majority-only Parliament last week will permit the U.S. Military to use Ghana as a base for staging and deploying forces.

Joy News' Maxwell Agbagba and Roland Walker are with the demonstrators and have reported that the protestors gathered at the Obra Spot near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange before embarking on their march.

Former Vice President Kwesi Amissah Arthur and other bigwigs of the National Democratic Congress – Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okodzeto Ablakwa, MP for South Dayi, Rockson Dafiamekpor and the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia – have all been spotted among the protestors.

Here are some photos

3282018113612 6372339883301 1284847171925

3282018113612 4789122555818 688158695534

3282018113612 365706852637 1115923660031

3282018113612 5864277786730 4037635328506

3282018113612_4750387747875_4471930260407.jpeg

3282018113613_4930550731821_3188640137565.jpeg

3282018113613_7265671346077_854093990392.jpeg

3282018113613_2434247534877_2087566974521.jpeg

3282018113613_4975657882375_9647118877205.jpeg

3282018113613_1207151452182_9590291248013.jpeg

3282018113613 3746426828722 6846105214725

3282018113614 2056445485549 5172393697365

3282018113614 2960552926123 8214065183109

3282018113614 9229555147130 3279269618603

The police are on hand to guide the protestors
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Latest Video Headlines From Around The World
Catch up on the latest news videos from around the world

Advertize Here
body-container-line