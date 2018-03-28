We are not scared by Anyidoho’s treason charge - USA NDC

he Atlanta branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the United States of America has stated that the party is not scared by Koku Anyidoho’s arrest and treason charge.

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho was arrested by the CID on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 over his alleged comment of overthrowing President Akufo-Addo should the government fail to reverse the ratification of Ghana-USA military base agreement.

Koku Anyidoho was arrested in dramatic fashion Tuesday afternoon at the International Press Centre where the party in collaboration with other individuals was planning a mammoth demonstration against government for ratifying the controversial Ghana-US Military Cooperation agreement.

He was picked up at the Press Centre in Accra on Tuesday, where he and several other opposition leaders belonging to the Progressive Forces, were holding a news conference ahead of their planned demonstration on Wednesday to express their disapproval of a military agreement between Ghana and the US.

Anyidoho in an interview with Happy FM Monday said a series of activities to unsettle the Akufo-Addo government take off on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 with a planned nationwide demonstration.

“Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself,” the NDC firebrand said.

“On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.

“There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana,” the former presidential spokesperson opined.

But in a solidarity message, Secretary of NDC Atlanta in USA, Mr. Thomas Yankey popularly known as Nobody indicated that "the charge of treason against Koku Anyidoho will not scare or deter us in our fight against Ghana for sale".

He also described the arrest of Koku Anyidoho as unwarranted, stating that the arrest will not scare them at all from expressing their democratic right.

He also cautioned the NPP government to be mindful of how they are treating the NDC members hence added "no single government will be in power forever hence the need to be mindful of our actions especially towards party members of other side of the political divide".

Below is the full statement

WE ARE NOT SCARED BY "TREASON CHARGE"

THE FIGHT WILL CONTINUE! - NDC, ATLANTA, U.S.A

We, the Atlanta branch of the NDC, wish to categorically and unequivocally CONDEMN and bemoan the arbitrary and UNWARRANTED arrest of Our Deputy Secretary, Kofi Anyidoho for expressing, like all well-meaning Ghanaians are doing, dislike for the SALE OF GHANA and subsequent brutality of the Police against to the NDC members who were there to express solidarity. It must be noted that;

1. The charge of treason against Koku Anyidoho WILL NOT scare or deter us in our fight against GHANA FOR SALE.

2. Oppression, suppression, intimidation, tyranny, and incumbency abuse are all unconstitutional in any form and inconsistent with the tenets of democracy-we will resist all of them.

4. Ghanaians have a right and a duty to uphold, in high esteem, the independence that people fought and died for when others were obsequiously partnering the colonial government against the independence struggle. We will continue the fight to ensure that our 'independence ' is not undermined or subverted.

5. Suppression of freedom of expression is the least that was expected from a government of Nana Addo, who purports to be a human rights activist, remember what happened during the 'Ku me preko', 'sie me preko' and 'wie me preko' disturbances in the 1990s- 'retrospection and sober reflection'!

6. No single government will be in power forever hence the need to be mindful of our actions especially towards party members of the other side of the political divide.

7. If it is good to defy and disrespect 'popular will' and 'opinion' and undermine Ghana's independence and sovereignty, then it is equally good for Koku Anyidaho to use the language he used, the only language he also felt would be understood, after all, " what's good for the goose is good for the gander!

Thank you!

God bless Patriot Anyidaho,

God bless the NDC,

God bless Ghana. Signed!

Thomas Yankey, (a.k.a Nobody), (Secretary, NDC, Atlanta, U.S.A. Former Jomoro NDC Parliamentary Candidate 2016)

Source: Daniel Kaku