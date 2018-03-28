Anyidoho Is A Bloody Rawlings-Tsikata Clansman!!!

I don’t know what Professor Kwaku Asare (I just read the news report; I rarely do Facebook) was thinking when he compared the arrest of the Deputy General-Secretary of Ghana’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the inescapably gratuitous rounding up of Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong some ten years ago, if memory serves me accurately. In the case of the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Assin-Central, in the Central Region, Mr. Agyapong had called on Ghanaians of Akan ethnicity to retaliate against Ewe and Ga supporters of the then-ruling National Democratic Congress who, as “revolutionary” operatives of the NDC’s antecedent, the Rawlings-led Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC), had caused the massacre of tens of hundreds of Akan-descended Ghanaians, including the three Accra High Court Judges, namely, Justices Cecilia Koranteng-Addow, Frederick Poku-Sarkodie and Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong (See “Koku’s Arrest ‘Waste of Resources’ – Prof. Kwaku Asare” Classfmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 3/27/18).

This, by the way, was in direct response to some threats that had been issued by some Mills-Mahama supporters of the National Democratic Congress. I don’t quite remember the details, but I vividly recall writing quite a number of articles clearly pointing out that, in fact, Mr. Agyapong was directly responding to a threat that had been issued by some key operatives of the National Democratic Congress. I would not be surprised if both Messrs. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia and Koku Anyidoho had been part of the group that issued such threats. You see, if the Law of Karma had impartial validity in Fourth-Republican Ghana, the country’s security agencies would have dealt with Mr. Anyidoho in much the same way that the Rawlings-Tsikata Diarchy is widely known to have dealt with similar comments let loose by those critics whom these globally infamous terrorist leaders considered to be the “Enemies of the Revolution,” by which they, of course, they meant enemies or detractors of Anlo-Ewe Trokosi Nationalist Hegemony.

He is dead-accurate that there was a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong who removed Prime Minister Kofi Abrefa Busia’s democratically elected Progress Party (PP) Administration from power, on January 13, 1972. I personally met Opanyin Kutu, the slain former Head-of-State’s father, at Asante-Atwima-Trabuom shortly before the old man’s passing at 79 years old or thereabouts. But what is even more important which this clinically unconscionable Mayhem- and Terror-MongeringTrokosi Nationalist ought to have added, for good measure, and for the knowledge and edification of those among his audience who were either not yet born or were too young to remember, is that it was the same Trokosi Terrorist Cabal that rudely took the palace-coup-deposed leader out of his home-village and had Gen. I. K. Acheampong, then stripped of all his titles and honors by the Ghana Armed Forces, summarily executed by firing squad for supposedly being the most corrupt Ghanaian leader in the entire history of the country. And, by the way, why has Mr. Anyidoho conveniently stopped short of telling justice-loving Ghanaians that the very “Professors and Pontifical Preachers of Probity, Accountability, Transparency and Justice,” were also the same Angels who secretly extorted some $ 5 million (Five-Million USD) from Nigerian taxpayers via the late Gen. Sani Abacha? Talk of “Transparency”!

What is also fascinating is that today, the Akan-hating and blood-drinking Chairman Jerry John Rawlings has been doing the rounds, almost wistfully, that is, if he could be said to be endowed with a conscience at all, telling those who care to listen – perhaps in a confessional mode – that “The Generals and the men that we executed by firing squad were ten times far less corrupt than the operatives of the Mills-Mahama-led government” of the National Democratic Congress, which, by the way, was founded by the Self-Righteous Pope of the Anlo-Ewe Nationalists. We must also highlight the fact that a couple of days ago, Mr. Anyidoho took his battle-song and cry to Akyem-descended Ghanaians. And then as if he is implacably determined to provoke an inter-ethnic conflict in the country, now that the Trokosi Nationalists appear to have been civilly, democratically and effectively kicked out of power, the man who has overtly been scheming to have Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, his immediate superior and substantive General-Secretary of the NDC, summarily ousted to make way for himself, now says that he intends to ignite “a social revolution” the likes of which has never been seen or witnessed in recent memory, that will force President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo out of the Flagstaff House.

Our ancient Akan philosophers and thinkers used to say that “You don’t step on the gonads/balls of even the greatest fool in the neighborhood twice.” If Mr. Dracula Koku Anyidoho is, indeed, hungry for Akan blood, as he has been baying for in the last couple of days, why not simply give him a vintage taste of his own blood?! And, by the way, aren’t these Trokosi Rabble-Rousing Nationalists ashamed that in just six years, Gen. Acheampong developed Ghana more than tenfold the level of development that these Anlo-Ewe gari-grating, “paper”-eating socialist scam-artists could boast of? I mean, here in Ghana, we have real naturally born rulers; and then we have the Trokosi Political Parasites and Robber-Barons. Of course, if he so chooses, Mr. Anyidoho could be given safe conduct out of Ghana so he could live among his own people in Sierra Leone, where he can scream the name of FodaySankoh until he hoarsens his voice. I also recognize the fact that real civilized Ewes, like my Peki (Abenase-Blengo) relatives, are lovers of peace and tranquility. Koku Anyidoho can simply not draw up a dagger and escape with his own head! If he doubts us, let him just try and see.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs