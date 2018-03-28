Accra: Thousands Set To Hit The Streets Today In Protest Of US Military Deal

Scores of discontent Ghanaians will march through principal streets of Accra on Wednesday to protest the controversial defence cooperation agreement between Ghana and the United States.

The 2018 defence cooperation agreement, which was ratified by a Majority-only Parliament last week will permit the U.S. Military to use Ghana as a base for staging and deploying forces.

The Minority legislators walk out Parliament, refusing to approve the deal they believe will mortgage the country’s sovereignty to the superpower.

Before walking out, the House was reduced to a marketplace with Minority shouts and taunts of objection to the controversial document that was before them.

Despite the unrestricted access and tax exemptions, Ghana has also agreed to bear the cost and take primary responsibility for securing the U.S. facilities in Ghana.

The documents show that negotiation with the U.S. has been ongoing at least for the past 8 months, however, Cabinet approved the deal on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

The deal will also allow for military training activities between the armies of the two countries.

Ghana is expected to earn some $20 million annually as part of the agreement.

However, many security analysts and a section of Ghanaians believe the deal threatens national security.

Demonstration route

Protesters will converge at the from Obra Spot Wednesday morning and march through the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue to Farisco Traffic Light to TUC to EOCO and end at Hearts Park.

Police says it has put in place a "comprehensive security arrangement” to ensure a peaceful protest march that will be led by the coalition of opposition political parties known as the Ghana First Patriotic Front.

Police have warned protestors to stick to the approved route.

“No splinter demonstration or act intended to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the demonstration will be tolerated. Nevertheless, the public is assured of maximum security during the special event,” Police said in a statement Tuesday.

Protestors stimulated

The opposition NDC is confident that the arrest of its Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, will increase the turn out for the demonstration.

Mr Anyidoho was arrested and charged with treason for declaring that there will be a civil coup to remove President Akufo-Addo following Parliament’s ratification of the controversial military agreement.

Mr Anyidoho’s lawyer, Kojoga Adawudu claims the arrest is politically motivated.

