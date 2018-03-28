Accra City Preliminary Resilience Assessment Document Released

A Preliminary Resilience Assessment document of Accra released on Tuesday has revealed the high cost of living in the city and an inefficient public transportation system as top concerns among stakeholders.

It also raised issues of waste management, sanitation, and water scarcity which need to be addressed alongside shocks such as threats of fires, floods, and disease outbreak.

The document is a comprehensive analysis of Accra's state of resilience, a product of a year-long process which prioritised stakeholder engagement.

It explains that a city's resilience is defined as the capacity of individuals, communities, institutions, businesses, and systems within a city to survive, adapt, and grow no matter what kinds of chronic stresses and acute shocks they experience.

The document was released at a strategic partners meeting convened by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly led by Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Chief Executive, Mr Desmond Appiah, the Chief Resilience Officer, and 100 Resilient Cities - Pioneered by The Rockefeller Foundation (100RC) on Tuesday in Accra.

Mr Sowah in an address said: 'The path to a stronger Accra begins with a candid assessment of the challenges we face and the assets at hand for addressing them.

'Comprehensive resilience planning and building strong partnerships with collaborators and funders will move us closer to creating a smart, resilient, and sustainable city for all citizens of Accra.'

He said the Preliminary Resilience Assessment is a product of a multi-year process which engaged 228 residents of Accra and was the basis of the city's Resilience Strategy to be released by the third quarter of this year.

Mr Appiah said: 'By applying a resilience lens to the City of Accra, we start to see a range of opportunities rather than merely challenges,' adding that; 'by aligning community perceptions, city assets, and strategic partnerships, the Preliminary Resilience Assessment is an important step forward in our city's resilience journey.'

He said the assessment identifies five pillars and opportunities for discovery through which Accra would focus its resilience efforts such as strengthening urban mobility and transportation; improving the management of flooding, waste, and sanitation; citizen engagement towards greater accountability; supporting the informal sector; and creating an environmentally sustainable city.

Liz Agbor-Tabi, the Associate Director at 100 Resilient Cities said; 'Accra's rapid rate of urbanization opens up new opportunities for future development to happen in a resilient manner' and that 'the City has demonstrated a new wave of leadership in its responses to informality, waste management, and a host of complex resilience challenges.'

The release of the Preliminary Resilience Assessment follows on the heels of the city's successful Problem Framing Workshop, in which urban stakeholders were asked to rethink issues of waste management and produce innovative solutions.

Outputs from the workshop would be referenced in the forthcoming Resilient Accra Strategy to be released publicly later this year.

The 100 Resilient Cities - Pioneered by The Rockefeller Foundation helps cities around the world become more resilient to social, economic, and physical challenges that are a growing part of the 21st century.

The 100RC provides this assistance through: funding for a Chief Resilience Officer in each of our cities who will lead the resilience efforts; resources for drafting a resilience strategy; access to private sector, public sector, academic, and NGO resilience tools; and membership in a global network of peer cities to share best practices and challenges.