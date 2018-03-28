We Don't Need A USA Military Base In Ghana--Kofi Portuphy

Mr Kofi Portuphy, the National Chairman and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that Ghana does not need a foreign military base as evidence to Ghana's commitment to fight against terrorism.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, he said 'Ghana is never ready to house a foreign military base be it American, British, Russian, Chinese or any other country'.

Mr Portuphy said it was regrettable that President Nana Addo in whom Ghanaians had so much faith could exercise such poor judgement in rushing through an agreement for establishment of a military base in our country.

'Where is the president's sensitivity when Ghana and the black nations are being described in a derogatory manner by the very government seeking to establish a military base in Ghana,' he said.

Mr Portuphy further stated that Ghana has always been non-aligned, a principle that had enabled the country to play a neutral and influential role in international affairs.

'Indeed we cherish our longstanding friendly relations which had worked to the mutual benefit of our people, however we are opposed to the establishment of any military base by any foreign power on the soil of Ghana,' he stated.

Mr Portuphy said they would continue to oppose it in any form possible including forming human chains around any area the government in power decides to give away for the establishment of a foreign military base in Ghana.

He further cautioned the President of Ghana of his sensitivity when scores of Ghanaians were been deported from the USA in chains as if they were slaves.

He said 'we are opposed to any agreement that drags Ghanaians into the vortex of super power rivalry; it is a principled defence of our sovereignty and independence'.

Bernard Mornah, Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), indicated that Ghana as a nation was not ready to have a military base in the country.

This he said was because it would not benefit the nation adding that what was approved on Friday by Parliament did not represent the interest of Ghana and therefore setting up a military base is of no importance to Ghanaians.

Mr Mornah said the People's National Convention (PNC), National Democratic Congress (NDC), All People's Congress (APC), Progressive People's Party (PPP), and civil society groups have also spoken against it.

He said many among the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs were uncomfortable with the agreement but were not able to stand up to what is right, therefore the establishment of the US military base should be ignored.

As part of our continuing protest, the inter-party coalition for national sovereignty will join the protest march scheduled for Wednesday March 28, 2018 in Accra.