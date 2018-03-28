AirtelTigo Integrates Mobile Money Platform

Telecommunication Company AirtelTigo says it is working to integrate and harmonise its mobile money platform to be able to deliver superior financial services to clients.

Ms Roshi Motman, the Chief Executive Officer AirtelTigo, said to this end AirtelTigo had signed an agreement with Mahindra Comviva, a global leader in providing mobility solutions to help the company deliver this on a secure and reliable platform.

She said the integration would deliver superior customer experience by providing access to wider agent network, reduce customer's cost of transaction, and facilitate product innovation.

When completed in April 2018, customers can enable mobile money transaction across both Airtel money and Tigo Cash wallets. This means that both Airtel Money and Tigo Cash customers can cash-in and cash-out with ease at each other's seamlessly.

Ms Motman said customers would enjoy an expanded network and agent base as well as benefit from very innovative products and services.

She said AirtelTigo is in the process of increasing its banking partners to drive improved liquidity in the market, allowing customers to perform banking services-bank to wallet and wallet to bank- through their AirtelTigo money accounts.

Mr Edmund Barwuah, Director for AirtelTigo Money, said AirtelTigo expected to increase the number of partner banks from 11 to 20 to give customers wider access.

Currently, there are about six million registered mobile money customers on AirtelTigo with money transaction count of 4.5 million per month.

The value of transaction is GH¢214 million.