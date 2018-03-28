Driver Handed 90k Fine Over Illegal Sale Of Drugs

The Juaso Circuit Court has slapped a hefty fine of GH¢ 90,000.00 on a driver who was caught selling tramadol and other narcotic drugs to the public at Obogu in the Asante-Akim South Municipality.

Clement Atia would in default, serve 15 years prison term.

He pleaded guilty with explanation to the sale of prohibited drugs, but was convicted by the court presided over by Mr. Yusif Asibey.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Obour, prosecuting said the Municipal Police Command, on February 5, this year embarked on a swoop at Obogu during which they arrested the convict, a notorious drug dealer.

He said the convict who operated a drinking bar had displayed assorted alcoholic beverages laced with substances suspected to narcotic drugs.

The team also retrieved 76 pieces of toffees believed to have been made with Indian hemp, 46 tablets of tramadol and 47 wrappers of dried leaves after a search.

He was taken together with the exhibits to Juaso for further investigations during which he admitted ownership of the exhibits in his caution statement.