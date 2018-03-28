Two On Remand For Robbery

The alleged killers of a Police Constable, Daniel Owusu who died in a robbery attack at Lapaz, have been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

The two Kassim Munkaila and Abdul Rahim both labourers were remanded into police custody for conspiracy to commit crime, causing harm and robbery.

The accused who pleaded not guilty, would reappear on April 9.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector K. Adu told the court presided over by Aboagye Tandoh that the complainant in the case was Emmanuel Kwadey, a Footballer and a resident at Alajo.

He said on June 13, 2017 at about 1300 hours, Emmanuel was on his way to withdraw money from the Lapaz branch of Beige Capital Bank and whilst on his way, he spotted two persons wearing helmets on the road facing him directly both pointing pistols at him and threatening him to stop.

He said Emmanuel was compelled to stop and they snatched his unregistered Hyundai Elantra saloon car from him together with his two mobile phones being Samsung and Nokia brands and bolted.

The Prosecution said Emmanuel lodged a complaint with the Police and intelligence led to the discovery of the car at Ablekuma having being abandoned as the car ran short of fuel.

'Police proceeded to the scene and recovered the car and upon examination, blood clots were found in the interior of the car, and also two shirts and two crash helmets abandoned by the two accused,' he said.

He said on February 26, upon intelligence, Kassim was arrested from his hideout at Kasoa where he admitted the offence and mentioned Rahim as his accomplice.

On March 14, Rahim was arrested at Nima and upon his arrest, it was found that, he sought refuge in Togo after the incident and also admitted the offences.

Investigation into the case disclosed that, on July 13 2017, two Police officers of the Community Police Department Motorbike Unit, Tesano were on their routine day patrol duties around Tesano/Abeka-Lapaz and its environs within the Accra Metropolis and at about 1230 hours, both Policemen stopped at a Traffic Light Intersection at Abeka-Lapaz which had shown red suddenly, an unregistered motorbike pulled with the accused person on it and sped off.

He said the Policemen pursued them with the intention to arrest them and caught up with them at the BEIGE Capital Bank branch at Lapaz and stopped them, where the Police pointed out to them their offence and they took offence.

He said in the process, the two who were armed with pistols all of a sudden fired at the Constable Owusu, killing him on the spot and wounding his colleague Constable Ziblim Alhassan.

GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA