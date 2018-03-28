Unemployed Convicted For Causing Harm To ECG Staff

An Accra Circuit Court has convicted an unemployed man for causing harm to a staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) with a cutlass.

The Court, presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, however, deferred the sentence to April 9.

He ordered that Daniel Mills be kept in prison custody.

Mills pleaded guilty to causing harm and was convicted on his own plea.

Police Chief Inspector Francis Tassan said Stephen Aggor is an electrical technician with ECG, Korle-Bu branch whilst Mills resided at James Town, all suburbs of Accra.

On March 2, at about 1130 hours, Aggor and three of his colleagues who are witnesses in the case were on official duties checking pre-paid metres at James Town.

At Mills' house, it was detected that the metre there had been tampered with and questioned Mills.

They then decided to switch the metre off as Mills could not give any good explanation but prevented them from performing that act.

He further went to his room and brought out a cutlass which he used to slap Aggor's buttocks for a number of times.

Aggor held the cutlass and Mills drew it from the hand, causing him to sustain cuts on the fore and small fingers.

With the help of a colleague, Mills was overpowered and a complaint was lodged with the police which led to his arrest.

A police medical report form was issued for the complainant to go to the hospital where his fingers were stitched.

Based on this, Mills was arrested and after investigation, he was arraigned.