Be Bold And Report Corruption Cases - Ghanaians Urged

Mr Bright Sowu, Senior Research Officer of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has asked Ghanaians to be bold and report cases of corruption to the various anti-corruption institutions for investigations.

He said corruption in various forms was harmful to the growth and development of the country and there was the need for the people to come out and report people suspected to be involved in corrupt acts for investigation and possible sanctions.

Mr Sowu made the call at a forum organised by GACC in collaboration with the Asante Akim Central Municipal office of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Abak Foundation at Dwease.

The forum provided a platform for the people to discuss issues on corruption, human rights abuses and the need for them to take active part in the implementation of policies and programmes that affected their daily lives.

Mr. Sowu, said a survey conducted in the municipality under the Accountable Democratic Institutions and System Strengthening (ADISS), indicated that majority of the people in the area lacked proper understanding of what corruption entailed.

It was therefore important to educate the people to have deeper understanding of issues such as embezzlement, nepotism, extortion, fraud, illicit enrichment among others, and identify them as other forms of corruption so as to be able to report them.

Mr. Ricky Acheampong, the Acting Municipal Director of CHRAJ said it was time for concerted efforts to fight corruption and human rights abuses in the country.

Mr. Eric Asante, Civic Education Officer at the Municipal NCCE office, called on the people to learn to know their civic rights and responsibilities and work to protect them at all times.

Mr. Philip Duah, Executive Director of Abak Foundation, said his outfit sought to create awareness among the people on issues of corruption to help them identify and report such acts.