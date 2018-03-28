School Of Public Health To Launch Breastfeeding Campaign

The School of Public Health of the University of Ghana will on April 19, launched a media campaign to promote breastfeeding in Ghana through social media.

The campaign sponsored by the International Society for Research in Human Milk Lactation, is being implemented by the University of Ghana in partnership with Yale University of the USA.

It is the first breastfeeding social media campaign in Ghana and has been designed in response to the recommendations of the 'Becoming Breastfeeding Friendly' process that was completed last year.

A statement signed by Dr Richmond Aryeetey, Senior Lecturer at the School of Public Health and Principal Investigator of Breastfeed4Ghana campaign and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, a social media research initiative is on how to explore social media to promote, protect and support breastfeeding.

It said the purpose of the campaign, is to increase awareness of breastfeeding, support and protect breastfeeding mothers in order to change perceptions about breastfeeding among adult women and men on social media in Ghana.