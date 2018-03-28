Driver Gets GHC40,000 Bail Over Attempted Robbery

Kumasi March 27, GNA - A Kumasi Circuit Court has granted a GH¢ 40,000.00 bail with two sureties, to a taxi driver for attempting to rob a car belonging to his colleague taxi driver at Atonsu-Kuwait junction in Kumasi.

Samuel Boakye 20, who pleaded not guilty to the charge will reappear before the court presided over by Mr John Ekow Mensah on April 11, this year.

Police Chief Inspector Timothy Amoako, prosecuting, told the court that on February 12, this year, Boakye who is a taxi driver together with his accomplices now at large, hired the services of Anthony Mensah to convey them from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to Asaago, near the Sokoban Wood Village.

On reaching the Atonsu-Kuwait junction at about 7pm, the suspects drew a knife and ordered Mensah to stop and get out of the Toyota taxi cab.

He said after throwing the driver out of the vehicle, the three sped off but Mensah shouted to attract people in the area who came to his aid.

Chief Inspector Amoako said two of the suspects, Ibrahim and Kwame managed to escape but Boakye was arrested by the people and was nearly lynched.

He said the police who had already received a distress call rushed to the scene to arrested and save Boakye.

The prosecutor said in his cautions statement Boakye mentioned Ibrahim and Kwame as his accomplices.

He said the police has declared the two wanted while investigations continue.

GNA