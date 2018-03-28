Unemployed Charged For Narcotics

Awudu Baba, unemployed, was on Tuesday put before an Accra Circuit Court for possessing quantities of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drug without lawful authority.

Awudu, 32, pleaded not guilty to the charge before the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh.

He is to reappear on April 11, for trial.

The prosecution led by, Superintendent Patience Mario, told the court that, the complainant is s Senior Police Officer and the Divisional Commander of Tesano Division/Accra region, but resides in his private residence at Opah Alafia.

She said on March 18, the complainant and some of his neighbours met to discuss the current security situation in their neighbourhood due to persistent complaints about theft of their properties in the area.

She said in the process, they had a tip off that the accused had in his possession dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drug which was selling to people in the neighbourhood.

The prosecution said, the complainant and the witnesses proceeded to the hideout of Awudu at Opah and arrested him with a bowl containing dried leaves and a sack.

He was handed over to the police together with the exhibits. At the station Awudu was searched and four pair of scissors, a lighter, jack knife, brown wrappers, a pair of pliers, two mobile phones and an amount of Gh¢ 52.00 was found in the sack.

Superintendent Mario said Awudu admitted the offence in his statement and said he bought the drugs from various people at Avenor and Accra to be sold at Opah Alafia.