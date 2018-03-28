Farmer Remanded Over Possession Of Firearms

A 68 year-old Farmer, Yaw Abagbano was on Tuesday remanded by an Accra Circuit Court, when he appeared before it for possessing firearms and discharging firearms without lawful authority.

Yaw was said to have had in his possession, a single barrel gun with obliterated butt number and one BB live cartridge and discharged it without lawful authority.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges, and was remanded by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on April 4.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu told the court that Yaw is a farmer residing at Manhean Afuaman near Amasaman, in the Greater Accra Region, and for some time now some residents of Manhean and its environs have been complaining about his conduct of shooting indiscriminately especially at night.

He said the police considered the behaviour of Yaw as a threat to life and property, so based on intelligence, on March 21, they arrested him from his house and a search conducted in his room led to the recovery of the single barrel gun.

The prosecution told the court that, so far, the accused person has failed to produce any document covering the weapon.

Mr Adu said in his caution statement, Yaw claimed the weapon was given to him by one Theophilus Kwei and subsequently led the police to his house but he was not available.