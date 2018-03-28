Discipline Koku Anyidoho--Danquah Institute

We need to uphold the sanctity, security and peace of the nation. We have to also ensure that we are always on the right side of the law, and allow those who work against the law to bear their own cross.

We don't have to defend irresponsible people in our country because such defence exposes others to love, promote and perpetuate impunity. Where impunity is allowed to gain grounds, there is always the cultivation of anarchy, confusion and retrogression.

Mr. Koku Anyidoho must be condemned and be made responsible to his hate and irresponsible comment about our dear country, and the government of Akufo-Addo.

His nation-wreaking comment is unacceptable, unfortunate and despicable. I expect the law to deal with him to deter others with such ill-intended mindset from following suit. Let us protect our nation Ghana and make her great and strong.

God bless Ghana!!

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko

(Executive Director, Danquah Institute)