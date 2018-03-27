Koku Anyidoho Officially Charged With Treason With No Bail

The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], Koku Anyidoho, has been charged with treason, and thus refused bail, following his invitation to the Criminal Investigations Department [CID], earlier today [Tuesday].

A police source at the CID Headquarters in Accra, where Mr. Anyidoho is being held, confirmed the latest development to Citi News.

This comes shortly after he was taken to his house for a thorough search, and brought back to the CID Headquarters, where hundreds of NDC supporters had gathered outside demanding his release.

Mr. Anyidoho in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM, indicated that President Akufo-Addo will be overthrown just like his father and the late Dr. K. A Busia due to the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between the US and the government of Ghana.

“Somebody should tell Nana Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. On the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led an insurrection that removed the progress party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo Addo's father was the ceremonial President. Someone should tell Akufo-Addo that history has an interesting way of repeating itself,” Anyidoho warned.

When he was asked by the Host to clarify his statement , Koku Anyidoho maintained that “history has an interesting way of repeating itself.”

“There will be a civilian coup d'état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have sleepless nights. He will suffer diarrhea. He said he wanted to be president, but we will make sure he will be fed up on the seat,'' he noted further.

More soon....