Anyidoho's Arrest Over 'Treasonable' Comment Routine

Government has justified the arrest of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho by the police, describing it as a “routine.”

Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid said security agencies have the right to invite for questioning anyone deemed to have made “treasonable” comments in order to establish if the person was merely “bluffing or otherwise.”

He was reacting to the arrest of Mr Anyidoho by the police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Tuesday over some comments he made on an Accra-based Happy FM.

Mr Anyidoho with NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia heading to the CID headquarters

The NDC Deputy General Secretary has threatened mayhem over the Ghana-US Defense Cooperation ratified by Parliament last Friday.

“On January 13, 1972, a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. There’ll be a civil revolt,” Mr Anyidoho reportedly said.

He is currently in the custody of the police undergoing bouts of questioning over the comment that has widely been condemned.

Although sections of Ghanaians have registered their displeasure at the arrest, the government has backed the action of the police.

“I know that all over the world when you threaten to overthrow a government you are invited for questioning…this is routine,” Mr Hamid told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story.

Cautioning against the attempt to “make fetish” out of the arrest, the Information Minister said the security agencies cannot sleep over such comments when Ghana has recorded a string of Coup d’etats in the past.

“Every statement that is made no matter who made it the security agencies must find out what it is,” Mr Hamid said.

“If people keep crying wolf there will be a point where there will be a real wolf and when you cry people will not answer,” he added.