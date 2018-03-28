Police Disperse Furious NDC supporters Amidst Chaos

Police officers applied minimum force to disperse hundreds of National Democratic Congress supporters who blocked the major road in front of the Police Headquarters, Tuesday.

The officers sprayed hot water on the supporters who had defied several orders to move away from the road.

Joy News’ Parker Wilson who was panting described the situation as “chaotic” with the police running after the protestors and the media as well.

The Northern Region chairman of the NDC, Sofo Azorka told Parker Wilson “we will not go anywhere,” insisting the man who had been arrested ostensibly for making treasonable comments must be released.

The party’s General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia had early on told the supporters to stay on until their comrade Koku Anyidoho is released.

The supporters did not only stay on. They took over the streets just in front of the Police Headquarters creating an unhealthy traffic, Parker Wilson reported.

Passengers who were tired of enduring the traffic decided to alight from the commercial vehicles they had boarded but the conductors of those vehicles demanded for their monies even though the passengers were yet to get to their destinations.

The police had to intervene to allow a free flow of traffic, at least for a while.

The supporters have returned demanding the immediate release of Koku Anyidoho who said the president will suffer the fate of his father who was overthrown in 1972.

