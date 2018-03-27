Ahwiaa Conflict: Suspects Weep In Court Amidst Tough Bail Conditions

Kumasi Circuit Court (4) presided over by His Lorship Justice John Eckow Mensah has granted 50 accused persons bail of GHc10,000 with two surities each to be justified. In addition, the accused persons are to report daily to the regional police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 8:am.

The fifty suspects were arrested in connection with the recent clash at Ahwiaa in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region during the violent disturbances on Monday March 19, 2018, which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to several others.

The suspects were among the gang groups who were carrying offensive weapons and caused harm and injuries to other persons.

The suspects who have been charged for conspiracy to commit crime and rioting with offensive weapons pleaded not guilty to each of the count broke down in tears when the case was mentioned in court as the marched into the dock by the Court Police Officer.

The Police Prosecutor ACP Okyere Darko pleaded for adjournment saying the prosecution witnesses could not make it to court.

Lead Council for the accused persons Lawyer Solomon Oppong Twumasi told the court to grant the accused persons bail due to peace that has prevailed in the community.

According to Mr Solomon Oppong Twumasi, the accused persons and Zongo Minister have taken steps to ensure peace and tranquility in the Ahwiaa Community.

They are to reappear on Wednesday April 18, 2018.