Electrician Charged For Rape

Saliu Issah, a 24 year old electrician has been remanded into prison custody by the Juaso Circuit Court for raping a 17 year old girl at Konongo in the Asante Akim Central Municipality.

The court presided over by Mr. Yusif Asibey did not take the plea of the accused who will make his next appearance on April 12.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Birikorang Peasah, prosecuting, said the complainant was the mother of the victim and they lived at Mayanka, a suburb of Konongo.

He said the victim who was a mass server of the Catholic Church was returning from morning devotion at about 0730 hours on March 05, when she met the accused.

The accused pleaded with her to accompany him to a nearby house to help him lift something from his room which she obliged.

On reaching the room, the accused brought out a handkerchief which he used to cover the nose and mouth of the victim, making her dizzy and losing consciousness in the process.

He then had several bouts of sexual intercourse with the victim after which he carried her to the backyard of the house still unconscious but was spotted by some neighbours who caused his arrest.

They handed him over to the police together with the victim.

The prosecution said the accused admitted the offence in his caution statement and was subsequently arraigned.