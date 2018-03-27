Police Invade Koku's Residence Following His Arrest

Information reaching Joy News suggests some police officers have stormed the residence of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho minutes after his arrest.

The officers are reportedly searching for documents in connection with his comment that has been widely condemned as "treasonable."

Mr Anyidoho was picked up by plain-clothed men from the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over comments he made on Accra-based Happy FM, Monday.

He is reported to have there will be a "civil revolt" in Ghana because of the ratified Ghana-US Defense Cooperation that has received public backlash.

Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. There’ll be a civil revolt.

Joy News’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson reported from the CID headquarters that the police moved into Mr. Anyidoho’s residence to search the place.

Meanwhile, scores of NDC faithful have thronged the CID headquarters in solidarity with their Deputy Secretary.

They have taken over the road and are chanting and singing in condemnation of the arrest.

National Communications Officer of the NDC who spoke to Joy News described the as arrest as uncalled for, stating that the CID boss could have privately invited Mr. Anyidoho to explain himself.

“She could have called him on the phone…and said 'can you come to explain yourself?',” he said.

General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has charged the crowd to keep up the support.

"We will stay here until they release him," he said in Akan.

Anyidohos's comments

“On January 13, 1972, a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. There’ll be a civil revolt. Koku Anyidoho coup quote:

“There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana? There’ll be a civilian coup d’état; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency,” Mr. Anyidoho said.

Mr. Anyidoho was picked up by the CID officials Tuesday afternoon while he was attending a scheduled press conference.

The conference organized by the Ghana First Patriotic Front, a pressure group seeks to register its displeasure with the government for entering into a military deal with the US.

Video: Koku Anyidoho arrest



Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com| Oswald K Azumah