Where's The Office Of The Special Prosecutor Located?

I'm Just Asking oooo!!, Mr President.

Most Ghanaians, and indeed people like me have been over-enthused with your creating and appointing a Special Prosecutor, In the person of "NO NONSENSEMAN", Mr Martin Amidu.

Though many sceptic critics, including our own out-spoken Assin Central MP, Hon. Ken Agyapong continue

feeling queasy and deeply worried about Martin's appointment to that position, by reason of his self-made "citizen vigilante" over the years when his own NDC was in power; his uprightness in exposing and condemning their political culture of "insane" defalcation; coupled with his judiciary sense of equiparity, makes him highly unique in character and attitude for his appointment as Special Prosecutor for Ghana. We are most grateful to you for fulfilling your promised great feat.

These notwithstanding, I, particularly want to know where where the Office of the Special Prosecutor is posited, so that cases can be reported to the office as and when it becomes necessary. It is extremely important to me.

Secondly, I personally suggest that since the only few high-profile cases are just a tip of the iceberg of known cases, ancillary Special Prosecutors offices be opened at Regional and District capitals for all affected political thieves to have their turn in facing justice for their misdeeds.

Finally, Special Prosecutor cases need to be fast-tracked, and also need to avoid all forms of filibustering, as would want to delay hearings over an inordinate longer period.

Adreba Abrefa Damoa