Lands And Natural Resources Minister Exposes AngloGold

Lands and Natural Resources Minister John Peter Amewu has lashed out at Anglogold Ashanti for shortchanging local companies over contracts to supply the mining firm with equipment and other consumables as plans are underway to redevelop it.

Anglogold Ashanti Tuesday morning put together a forum in Accra to coach local companies on how to be successful in bidding for contract ahead of the exercise.

But the forum it appears was a charade the minister alleged.

“I have a feeling that this gathering is a mere propaganda gathering. It is just to send signals to Ghanaians that Anglogold will be doing things differently,” he said, adding but that is not the case.

John Peter Amewu blew said, the ministry is reliably informed, Anglogold has already shortlisted at least two foreign companies to undertake the supplying job and was only organizing the forum for purposes of propaganda.

“Two foreign contractors have already been shortlisted and the ministry got this information 11:00 pm yesterday. This government is not against foreign companies but all foreign companies working in this country must take note that the resources belong to Ghanaians. You don’t go to South Africa and bring the black boys there. You don’t go to Australia and send the black boys there.

“We want to entertain the white boys to work with us but there must be equity,” he said.

Anglogold Ashanti officials are yet to officially comment on the matter.

