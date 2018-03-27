Andani Royal Family Claims Poor Handling Of Ya-Na Murder Cause Of Culture Of Impunity In Dagbon

The government’s inability to prosecute the people who murdered Dagbon Overlord, Ya-Na Yakubu Andani II, has been blamed for the “culture of impunity and recklessness” in the Northern Region.

The Andani royal family said the unresolved 2002 murder in Dagbon has fuelled a culture where the youth see nothing wrong with violence and impunity.

At a news conference in Yendi, the family has asked the current government to take up the matter and ensure the prosecution of the perpetrators.

The Andani family at the press conference

Tuesday marks the 16th-Anniversary of the murder of Ya-Na Yakubu Andani II at his palace on March 27, 2002, alongside dozen others.

Despite the promises by past governments to serve justice to the family of the overlord, no one has been jailed for the heinous crime.

The Andani family has expressed its dissatisfaction at the handling of the matter, blaming the “procrastination” of previous administrations for lawlessness in the Northern region.

“This matter will not be consigned to history or erase it from our memories but the government should know that its failure has helped to promote a culture of violence and impunity in Yendi and Dagbon,” family spokesperson, Basharu Alhassan Dabali said.

Mr Dabali cited a 1969 “army action” that targeted the family of the late Ya-Na’s father, which he said was masterminded by relatives of the people linked to the 2002 murder.

“Many people believe that he [late Ya-Na] had been targeted for elimination,” he said, adding the unresolved murders is the cause of the lack of development in Dagbon.

The Andani family has called on president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resurrect the case, cautioning against procrastination.