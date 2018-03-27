Photos: Koku Anyidoho At CID Headquarters

modernghana logo

The arrest of the Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday, has taken the media and the rest of the country by storm.

Koku Anyidoho was accosted by plain-clothed police officers from the CID Headquarters while at a press conference at the International Press Centre in Accra.

The reason for the arrest is yet to be known but speculations have it that the NDC scribe was arrested as a result of a comment calling for a coup d’état and the overthrow of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr Anyidoho refused to sit in the police vehicle that was waiting to take him to the CID Headquarters when he was arrested but opted to do the about 600 meters' trip on foot.

