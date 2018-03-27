Monkeys Naturally Move By Sizes Fadi Dabbousi

I have read your piece of mind in an article dubbed " John Boadu Gets an Opponent in the Bid for GS of the Npp". To be charitable to your person, I believe you expressed your mind as a form of masturbation.

It's obvious you did not run any background check on the personality of Hon. Joe Baidoe-Ansah, however, I understood your problem because you presented our party as if you were one of its foundation members and knew everything about all of its members.

For you and your likes, the party never existed before you joined, and that you have grown with it.

I am surprised you could describe Hon. Joe Baidoe-Ansah's bid as being pushed by some people " so that if by the unlikely chance you are elected General-secretary, they will control you to destroy the Npp, as they tried and failed before"!

No sane person will destroy what he has helped to build.I am very sure you do not know him. I believe he deserves an apology from you. He does not deserve what you wrote. No one who knows him in our party can say that of him.

The Hon. Joe Baidoe-Ansah is a respected figure in our party and whose life at the forefront of Ghanaian politics spans over 3 decades. We all know he has always had a mind of his own. That has certainly been one of the sources of the respect we have for him in our party and the pro democracy movement in the late 80s to the present day.

If you were to speak to Sir John, John Boadu, Sammy Awuku and Dominic Edua, they will encourage you to apologise to him. You should have done some consultations with those you respect and believe they have contributed to the party before you put pen on paper to write about that noble gentleman.

It is evident that, he together with President Akufo Addo and other starlwarts like Kwesi Adu-Amankwa, the current Head of the African Trade Union, founded the Ghana Committee On Human and Peoples Rights and worked for the improvement of Human Rights under the Rawlings dictatorship when men had become something else in Ghana.

He was the Executive Director and President Akufo-Addo was then the Chairman. He was an executive of the Movement for Freedom and Justice in Accra and worked with Prof. Adu Boahen, Kwesi Pratt, Johnny Hanson and others at the peril of his life.

He demonstrated these values and shared beliefs with the likes of President Akufo Addo and others in his twenties. Hence, the name Joe Baidoe-Ansah is a household name within the Ghanaian political landscape and need no recognition as you are trying to posit.

It must interest you to note that, during the last NPP Presidential primaries campaign in Tarkwa, President Akufo Addo then a candidate mentioned Hon. Joe Baidoe-Ansah's name publicly as someone he holds in high esteem and respects for his independence of character. This was when he invited him from the crowd to say some few words.

It begs to ask that, in all these testament, who pushed him to do all he did with his life? Where were you then Mr. Fadi Dabbousi Samih ?

The history of NPP will never be complete without mentioning his contribution to us getting power. This I will leave you to ask those who know.

May be you can ask, President Kufour and Nana Akufo- Addo. Unfortunately Jake Obetsebi is not alive but his name is mentioned in Kufour's official biography authored by Ivor Agyeman Duah.

It is instructive to note that, today, the NPP is an executive member of International Democrats Union and International Young Democrats Union and respected Internationally due to the foundation work done by Hon. Joe Baidoe-Ansah, Hon. Dan Botwe and Hon. Asamoah Boaten since 1995 when these groups recognised their sterling efforts and activism, and invited them as individuals to meet them in Korea in 1995. After which many other meetings were held with them in other places around the world which led to the party being accepted.

Is this a man of straw? He is not someone who shouts about himself but he works and gets results after that he does not care about who takes the glory.

Mr. Dabbousi, in NPP no true party person can publicly say what you have said about this noble man. Do you realise what you have done to yourself and your tainted brand? Indeed Monkeys move by sizes and we also crawl before we walk. NPP has a history linked to some noble personalities. Ask and you will be told.

I thought you will have waited to hear from him before you did what you did. Well,do you know you did nothing good for John Boadu in that article?

A word to the wise is enough!

Abdul Rahman Nuhu

Tamale Central Constituency