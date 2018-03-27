Koku's Arrest Is Positive For Wednesday's Demo - Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress Johnson Asiedu Nketia has described as positive the arrest of one his deputies a day before the one Ghana demonstration.

The General, as he is affectionately called, said the arrest of Koku Anyidoho, will, if anything, expose the culture of intimidation by the government and encourage people to embark on tomorrow’s demonstration which is against the ratification of the Ghana-US Military cooperation agreement.

The NDC Deputy General Secretary was picked up Tuesday afternoon in dramatic fashion at the International Press Centre by plain-clothed men who did not give reasons for his arrest.

Though unconfirmed, Myjoyonline.com has learnt the arrest has something to do with comments by Koku Anyidoho suggesting the Akufo-Addo led government will be overthrown just like his late father.

Anyidoho in an interview with Happy FM said: “On January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.”

His comments appear not to have gone down well with the security personnel.

At a press conference to announce the NDC’s readiness to be part of the One Ghana demonstration against the US military agreement, the Deputy General Secretary was picked up by security personnel.

According to Asiedu Nketia, his deputy was invited to the Police CID but was not told why.

He said just when they sat in a vehicle to move to the police HQ which was about 300meters from the press centre they realized the police had taken over the entrance of the centre.

So they decided to get down from the vehicle and walk to the Police HQ.

“You are inviting us and impeding our movement so we had to get down and walk,” he told Joy News' Evans Mensah.

Tens of supporters decided to take part in the walk to the police headquarters and the number of followers increased.

According to the General, Anyidoho is “fine and great” and described the arrest as “much ado about nothing.”

When he was asked why his deputy was arrested, Asiedu Nketia said no reason was given and wondered why his colleague will be arrested for unstated reason.

He would not also answer whether the comments by Anyidoho were appropriate, except to say the party was in "crisis" as a result of the arrest and will not comment any further.