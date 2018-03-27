Arraign Koku Anyidoho Before the Court On Charges of Treason

Koku Anyidoho

I am stunned that the security services have allowed Koku Anyidoho to have his way in spite of his most treasonable utterances and supposed preparation to commit a coup d’etat in this country. This seemingly murderous person, if for nothing at all, must be made to suffer the consequences of attempting to incite sedition against the government by his callous and unguarded statements in recent times. The fact that he has not been charged for any of his animalistic pronouncements has given him the audacity to peddle his true wishes in the form of this unwholesome verbal barrage against the State.

What he said amounts to TREASON, and treason, if proven, is punishable by death. I do not care what anyone says, the truth stands and cannot be warped. I have not yet forgotten the heinousness of the 1979 revolution that brought about so much pain to the nation, which Rawlings seems to regret now. I will never forget the suffering and extreme difficulty brought about by the December 31, 1981, coup. Those were the days that mighty men were vanquished by hunger; those were the days that great men were dragged by military Atlas pickups for long distances; those were the days of pain and nothingness; the days of looking for food but getting only sand; those were the days that both the rich and the poor famished: one because they could not afford food, if found at all; the other for no food, which they could buy no matter how expensive, if found at all.

Have we soon forgotten? That idiot, Kokoon Anyidoho, might have been a lactogen baby although he looks like an old constipated bull, but that was the status quo then. Those were the days that petrol stations saw queues of vehicles that serpentined for miles; some never got a drop, anyway. How could we have forgotten the days when the coup makers marauded the country across its length and breadth arresting people arbitrarily; when people had to throw away their money in garbage bins and at dumps for fear of being executed for having too much money; the days when people would actually see cash at the rubbish dumps, and look the other way because they were afraid of getting shot for touching it. Those were the days when people burnt money to avoid getting burned in rubber tyres or thrown from a helicopter into the sea bound by a rock or heavy metal to ensure that the victim sank into the ocean and drowned.

Yes, those are the days that Koku Anyidoho wants to bring back to Ghana. Twenty five years of democracy that we celebrated a month or so ago would be a waste if the principles of safeguarding it are not applied by the security services. This nation wrecker must be prosecuted immediately, together with all those who utter a word in his defense in public except for whoever would in court.

The State Prosecutors must make a fine case of treason against this idiot so that Ghanaians can watch him pay the ultimate price as we watched people executed live in public during the days of the JJ Rawlings coups at the shooting range. Rawlings knows that such nonsense will not be tolerated in this era of civility, and he even abhors the idea of coups, anyway. The days of madness, cruelty, and nation plundering will not be allowed to re-debut in the midst of modernity that we are struggling to attain.

Mr IGP, as I wrote this article, news came in that you arrested Anyidoho. I want to tell you that the nation is watching how you handle this case and what you do with it. Make sure he is not released until he is arraigned before the law courts for a determination of his fate.

He has committed treason and must pay the ultimate price.

By Fadi Dabbousi