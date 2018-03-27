AirtelTigo Eyes 5G As It Completes Financial Integration In April

Airtel Tigo says it will consider acquiring a 5G spectrum to ensure quality service to Ghanaian customers.

“As a company, we need to look at 5G because were evolving and we must consider that as well as the 4G,” CEO of AirtelTigo Roshi Motman said.

She said “Both our groups, thus Barthi Airtel and Millicom are working towards an improvement in network quality and 5G is among the discussion.

We are bringing down some expects to look at the market for us in order to implement successfully so it’s an interesting topic” Roshi Motman was briefing journalist on the migration of its financial services transactions onto a single platform.

According to CEO, the company has been working to integrate and harmonise various platforms from network quality, customer service to mobile financial services among others.

She said that the communication space is moving towards a bigger spectrum and as a telecommunication company, 5G will be the best way to go.

Mobile money

The company said it has begun integration for Airtel Money and Tigo Cash – AirtelTigo Money. To this end, AirtelTigo has signed an agreement with Mahindra Comviva, a global leader in providing mobility solutions to help the company deliver this on a secure and reliable platform.

The integration is expected to deliver superior customer experience by providing access to wider agent network, reduce customer cost of transaction, and facilitate product innovation.

When completed in April 2018, customers can enable mobile money transactions across both Airtel money and Tigo cash wallets with ease.